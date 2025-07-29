Leeds Christmas Market 2025: Dates confirmed for City Square event as organisers issue call for traders

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 10:11 BST
Organisers behind one of Leeds' biggest winter attractions have confirmed its opening date for 2025.

Leeds Christmas Market - which takes over City Square in the city centre - will return with festive cheer from November 21 to December 21.

Organisers Market Place confirmed the dates for the first time today (July 29), as it issued a call for traders to take part in the 2025 event.

Leeds Christmas Market returns on November 21, 2025.placeholder image
Leeds Christmas Market returns on November 21, 2025. | Steve Riding

Nirmal Bassi, Market Manager, said: “Market Place is proud to support small businesses and independent makers.

“This year, we have introduced an initiative for the Leeds Christmas Market in City Square, offering subsidised rents for craft and artisan stalls.

“Our goal is to make the event more accessible to talented traders while welcoming new, high-quality businesses into the Market Place community.”

To apply, visit www.marketplace.co.uk to create a trader account.

