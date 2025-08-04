Nippet Lane Burmantofts: Fire crews scramble to scene of blaze in Leeds as car goes up in flames
Fire crews scrambled to the scene of a blaze last night (August 3), after a car went up in flames in Leeds.
The fire, on Nippet Lane in Burmantofts, sent smoke billowing into the sky.
Emergency services were called shortly before 10pm, with one crew from Leeds rushing to the scene.
The blaze was tackled with a hose reel and brought under control within minutes.
No injuries were reported.
