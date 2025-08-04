Nippet Lane Burmantofts: Fire crews scramble to scene of blaze in Leeds as car goes up in flames

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
Fire crews scrambled to the scene of a blaze last night (August 3), after a car went up in flames in Leeds.

The fire, on Nippet Lane in Burmantofts, sent smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire, on Nippet Lane in Burmantofts, sent smoke billowing into the sky last night (August 3). | National World/Google

Emergency services were called shortly before 10pm, with one crew from Leeds rushing to the scene.

The blaze was tackled with a hose reel and brought under control within minutes.

No injuries were reported.

