Beloved photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1950s

Row upon row of back to back houses are featured as well as corner shops and factories which are sure to evoke memories for generations of residents. It was also the decade when high rise blocks of flats were under construction in the heart of the community. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.
1. Burmantofts in the 1950s
Construction of new flats near York Road in June 1959. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Burmantofts in the 1950s
The junction of Mushroom Street (left) and Cambridge Street (right). The shop on the corner is number 30 Mushroom Street, a grocery selling Lyons tea, Typhoo tea, Capstan cigarettes, Lyons cakes, Cherry Blossom polish and Tizer. On the right are numbers 1 and 3 Cambridge Street, two back-to-back terraced houses with a shared outside toilet yard on the far right. Pictured in September 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Burmantofts in the 1950s
Eastwood Street and Cross Stamford Street pictured in September 1959. On the left of the image are three back-to-back terraced houses with a row of shared outside toilets at the far end between number 6 and Firth Terrace. Clothes are visible hanging on lines to dry, stretched across the street. On the right are numbers 40 and 42 Cross Stamford Street. On the side wall of number 42 is a large advertisement for Nestle's Cream. Number 40 on the right is M. Neary, family grocer. This area was locally known as Newtown. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Burmantofts in the 1950s
Clothes are visible hung on lines stretched across the street while prams stand facing house entrances on Eastwood Street in September 1959. On the left of the image are two houses located in the gable end of the terrace, numbers 44 and 46 Cross Stamford Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Burmantofts in the 1950s
A row of back-to-back terraced houses on Ruby Street separated between numbers 7 and 9 by a row of shared outside toilets. This area was known locally as Newtown. Pictured in September 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Burmantofts in the 1950s
Two clothing works on Pilot Street between Firth Street and New Cleveland Street. This area was locally known as Newtown. Pictured in September 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
