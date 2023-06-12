Leeds business issues statement on fire which broke out in yard and caused huge black smoke pillar
A Leeds business has issued a statement regarding a fire which broke out on their yard creating a massive smoke pillar.
A fire broke out early on Monday (June 12) on the Swinnow Lane Industral Estate, with a number of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service vehicles at the scene. The fire could be seen from far away as black smoke rose from the site.
It has now been confirmed that the fire was on the MPM Print Works site, and the company has issued a statement assuring that no staff or members of public was harmed.
The statement reads: "Today at around 11am, a fire broke out on the external yard at the MPM premises.
"Whilst unfortunate disruption was caused to the surrounding areas, there was no harm or danger to any members of the public or the MPM team, or any damage to any buildings.
"MPM are working hard to minimise interruption and tomorrow will be business as usual.
"We thank the emergency services for their quick response in ensuring the safety and security of our team, the public, our premises and surrounding areas."
Previously closed junctions and bus routes have all now reopened as the fire service remain on the scene along with West Yorkshire Police.