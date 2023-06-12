Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Swinnow Lane Leeds fire: Pictures show billowing black smoke as firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze

A fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Leeds, with black smoke seen for miles across the city.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

The fire is understood to have broken out on the Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances are currently in attendance at an incident in Bramley, Leeds, which has created a huge plume of black smoke. It said those in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke as it asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Here are nine pictures of the smoke as crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site

1. Swinnow Lane fire

Firefighters are tackling a blaze Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site Photo: Johno

Stanningley Bypass was closed this morning after the blaze broke out - but the road has now reopened

2. Swinnow Lane fire

Stanningley Bypass was closed this morning after the blaze broke out - but the road has now reopened Photo: Submitted

Pictures show black smoke billowing from the scene of the fire

3. Swinnow Lane fire

Pictures show black smoke billowing from the scene of the fire Photo: Johno

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene and are assisting firefighters as they tackle the blaze

4. Swinnow Lane fire

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene and are assisting firefighters as they tackle the blaze Photo: Russ Cowling

