Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate fire: Live updates as huge fire causes Stanningley Bypass closure
The fire is understood to have broken out on the Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances are currently in attendance at an incident in Bramley, Leeds, which has created a huge plume of black smoke. It said those in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke as it asked members of the public to avoid the area.
Huge fire breaks out on industrial estate in Leeds
Dramatic pictures of fire in Swinnow Lane
Video shows smoke billowing from fire
Video credit: Benjamin Hargreaves
Police update on Stanningley Bypass closure
Police have confirmed that the A647 Ring Road has now reopened to traffic. The force said that officers are continuing to help the fire service with management of the scene.
Bus services resuming usual routes
First Bus is reporting that Stanningley Bypass has now been reopened, allowing its services to return to their usual routes. The services affected by the closure were the 4, 4A, 508, X6 and X11.
West Yorkshire Police statement
We are assisting fire service colleagues at the scene. Road closures are in place around the site and the A647 Ring Road is closed between Dawsons Corner and the Wickes roundabout and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Footage captures huge smoke cloud
Reader Amanda Louise shared this video of the cloud of thick, black smoke that can be seen by many people in the city.
Drivers warned about Stanningley Bypass closure
West Yorkshire Fire Service statement
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at a plastics factory on Anchor Works in Swinnow Lane, Bramley. We received several calls at around noon today to the incident.
“Crews are in attendance from Stanningley, Leeds and Rawdon along with two engines from Bradford. Due to large amount of smoke in the area we are advising people to keep windows and doors closed and also to avoid the area if possible.”