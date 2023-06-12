Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate fire: Live updates as huge fire causes Stanningley Bypass closure

Residents across Leeds have begun to share pictures of a huge black cloud of smoke rising up from the scene of a fire.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST

The fire is understood to have broken out on the Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances are currently in attendance at an incident in Bramley, Leeds, which has created a huge plume of black smoke. It said those in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke as it asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

Russ Cowling captured this shot of the smoke rising up from the scene of the fire.Russ Cowling captured this shot of the smoke rising up from the scene of the fire.
Russ Cowling captured this shot of the smoke rising up from the scene of the fire.

Huge fire breaks out on industrial estate in Leeds

15:35 BST

Dramatic pictures of fire in Swinnow Lane

Image: Stephen McBarronImage: Stephen McBarron
Image: Stephen McBarron
15:32 BST

Video shows smoke billowing from fire

Video credit: Benjamin Hargreaves

14:22 BST

Police update on Stanningley Bypass closure

Police have confirmed that the A647 Ring Road has now reopened to traffic. The force said that officers are continuing to help the fire service with management of the scene.

13:49 BST

Bus services resuming usual routes

First Bus is reporting that Stanningley Bypass has now been reopened, allowing its services to return to their usual routes. The services affected by the closure were the 4, 4A, 508, X6 and X11.

13:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police statement

We are assisting fire service colleagues at the scene. Road closures are in place around the site and the A647 Ring Road is closed between Dawsons Corner and the Wickes roundabout and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

13:08 BST

Footage captures huge smoke cloud

Reader Amanda Louise shared this video of the cloud of thick, black smoke that can be seen by many people in the city.

13:03 BST

Drivers warned about Stanningley Bypass closure

13:02 BST

West Yorkshire Fire Service statement

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at a plastics factory on Anchor Works in Swinnow Lane, Bramley. We received several calls at around noon today to the incident.

“Crews are in attendance from Stanningley, Leeds and Rawdon along with two engines from Bradford. Due to large amount of smoke in the area we are advising people to keep windows and doors closed and also to avoid the area if possible.”

