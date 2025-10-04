A video shows the moment a TUI plane aborted its landing at Leeds Bradford Airport as Storm Amy hits West Yorkshire.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a TUI plane performed a go-around manoeuvre at Leeds Bradford Airport this morning (October 4).

Blue Sky Live Aviation, @blueskyaviation5676 on YouTube, captured the moment the aircraft briefly touched down, before ascending into the sky again. The flight, which had departed from Palma de Mallorca Airport, managed to land on its second attempt.

A number of flights departing from and arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled amid Storm Amy this morning.

The cancelled departing flights include the 08:40 Ryanair flight to Bratislava (FR5041), the 08:45 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI3391) and the 12:40 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City (EI3673). The cancelled arriving flights include the 08:15 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin (EI3390), the 09:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam (KL1019) and the 12:10 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City (EI3672).

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “Due to Storm Amy, we have had some disruption to flights this morning. Customers are advised to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information regarding their flight.”

Met Office yellow wind warnings are in place for Leeds and West Yorkshire until 23:59 on Saturday October 4, with winds of up to 50mph forecast.

On Wednesday October 1, the Met Office named a deep area of low-pressure Storm Amy - the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

Customers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information on their flight.