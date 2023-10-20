More information has come to light after a plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon.

The TUI flight from Corfu landed in adverse weather conditions as Storm Babet battered the region and came to a rest on grassland by the side of the runway.

One witness said that the flight was “almost sideways” as it came in to land and that fire crews and other emergency service crews rushed to the aid of those onboard.

More information has now been provided by the airline, Leeds Bradford Airport and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We can confirm TUI flight TOM3551 arriving from Corfu at LBA this afternoon has moved off the runway whilst landing. We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to address this situation and remove passengers from the aircraft safely.”

A TUI UK&I spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident at Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon, in which upon landing flight TOM3551 slightly veered off while turning into the taxiway.

“There are no reported injuries, and our ground team are on hand to support passengers as they disembark.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at an incident at Leeds Bradford Airport, in conjunction with other emergency services. At this time, there are no reported injuries or fires.

“West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service command unit has now been stood down, and remaining crews are now assisting in evacuating all persons from the aircraft to the terminal.”