Man dies after being found unresponsive at Leeds house

A man has died after he was found unresponsive at a house in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police say.

Several police vehicles were seen outside the address at Parkwood Gardens in Calverley on Friday morning.

The force have since confirmed they were called to the house by the ambulance service after concerns for his welfare.

The man, whose age has not been disclosed, was taken to hospital but sadly later died. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "At 10:36am on Friday (14/6) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Parkwood Gardens, Calverley, where a man had been found unresponsive.

"He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and to the Coroner’s Office has been informed."