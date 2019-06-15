Leeds clubbers evacuated as fire breaks out at Call Lane nightclub

A Call Lane nightclub had to be evacuated on Friday night after an extractor fan caught fire.

Revellers were ushered out of The Backroom shortly after 10pm as the fire service and police made their way to the scene.

The Backroom in Call Lane had to be evacuated.

An extractor fan on the roof caught fire, causing a smouldering fire and 'smoke everywhere' in the 1920s themed cocktail bar and nightclub.

A bouncer said: "It is still smouldering. Everyone has been evacuated. We had only just opened so there was only a handful in there."

Three fire engines from Leeds and one from Hunslet attended, with traffic on Call Lane blocked for a short time.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to get to the fire with two hose reels, as well as going in by the back entrance.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of Leeds nightclub The Backroom.

Clubbers had been set to enjoy a Mexican Fiesta with £2 tequilas and Latin and Reggaeton music before their night was cut short.

The incident appeared to be dealt with by around midnight.