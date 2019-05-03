Rituals, Crywolf and Ribble Cycles open in Trinity Leeds

Shoppers can get pampered, get fit and bag a new outfit as three new brands arrive at Trinity Leeds.

Luxury home and body cosmetics brand Rituals, retail concept Crywolf and leading British bike manufacturer Ribble Cycles are all joining the line-up.

The new Rituals Cosmetics store launches on the lower level of Trinity Leeds at 10am on Friday, May 10, with a free luxury goodie bag for the first 50 customers who spend over £20.

Throughout the weekend, shoppers can also visit the Rituals pop-up in the main mall, offering complimentary treatments to leave customers feeling completely relaxed.

Fashion fans can now visit Crywolf within BLK BX – Trinity Leeds’ pioneering new shopping experience.

Located at the corner of Albion Street, Crywolf showcases a range of streetwear and limited edition accessories from a changing line-up of brands, from young talent and emerging designers and artists to established industry names, including Matthew Miller, Jamie Backshall, Katharine Hamnett, Clipper and Oliver’s Archive.

Brand launches, events and panel discussions will also be held at the space, including ‘Crywolf Sessions’ on Thursdays, with weekly performances from unsigned rappers and musicians.

Finally, visitors can gear up for the Tour de Yorkshire with Ribble Cycles’ eye-catching display – including a bike suspended in the air by helium balloons – inbetween M&S and ROX, or head over to BLK BX to check out their pop-up store.

The news comes just after Rosa’s Thai announced the launch of a restaurant at Trinity Leeds on April 9, as well as Döner Shack, which opened at Trinity Kitchen last week.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Each of these exciting brands add something new to our already diverse line-up, offering shoppers more choice when it comes to fashion and food, as well as new experiences to get involved with. We can’t wait to welcome them all to Trinity Leeds.”