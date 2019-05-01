This is why there could be a giant human anatomy sculpture on Briggate this summer

Two major sculptures by world-famous Damien Hirst are set to be installed in Leeds this summer.

Six metre tall Hymn (1999-2005) will be a breath-taking addition when it is installed on the city centre's Briggate.

And the stunning marble Anatomy of an Angel (2008) will be on display in the Victoria Quarter.

Both pieces by the Turner Prize-winning artist, who grew up in Leeds, will go on show for three months from Wednesday, June 19, subject to final planning permission.

READ MORE: 24 stunning pictures of Leeds that prove it's a great place to live

It is all part of Yorkshire Sculpture International - the UK's biggest sculpture festival this year - which will see exhibitions run across four world-class art galleries including Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery, The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park as well as sculpture outdoors in Leeds and Wakefield city centres.

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive of LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), said: “It is great for the city to be presenting a number of major sculptures by Damien Hirst who not only grew up in Leeds but also studied at Jacob Kramer College, now known as Leeds Arts University. We are hugely excited not only to be involved in bringing these pieces to Leeds but bringing art out into public spaces, making it more accessible while animating the city centre.”

READ MORE: Leeds becomes first city in UK to lower its childhood obesity rate

Jo Coburn, general manager of Victoria Leeds, said: "Damien Hirst is admired across the world for his thought-provoking sculptures, to have him back in his home town is incredibly exciting. We're delighted he has chosen to display the iconic 'Anatomy of an Angel' at Victoria Leeds. It's set to be one of our most eagerly anticipated attractions that will draw in shoppers from around the city and beyond."

Jane Bhoyroo, producer of Yorkshire Sculpture International, added: "These exciting installations would not be possible without the support of LeedsBID and Victoria Leeds as well as Damien himself. We are thrilled to bring these works to the city, to complement Hirst's sculptures at Yorkshire Sculpture Park this summer as part of Yorkshire Sculpture International's programme of exhibitions and events.”