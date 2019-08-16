Police say fire that ripped through kitchen of Leeds takeaway 'non-suspicious'

Police have said that the fire that ripped through the kitchen of a Leeds takeaway is 'non-suspicious'.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that officers were were called to Ozmo's takeaway by the fire service at 18:45pm on Thusday, August 15 to reports of a fire.
Police investigations established that the incident was non-suspicious.
Fire crews were called to the Chapeltown Road takeaway at 6.35pm.
The WYFRS log said that the single storey building was "100% involved in fire."
Crews from Leeds, Moortown and Hunslet attended.
A fire investigation officer also attended.
Eight breathing apparatus, three horse reels and positive pressure ventilation fans were used.
The fire caused smoke logging to neighbouring properties.
-> Five fire engines and police rushed to scene of Leeds takeaway fire
-> Shocking photographs show horrific damage to Leeds takeaway after fire ripped through kitchen