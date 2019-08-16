Police say fire that ripped through kitchen of Leeds takeaway 'non-suspicious'

Police have said that the fire that ripped through the kitchen of a Leeds takeaway is 'non-suspicious'.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that officers were were called to Ozmo's takeaway by the fire service at 18:45pm on Thusday, August 15 to reports of a fire.

Police and fire crews attended the fire in Chapeltown.

Police investigations established that the incident was non-suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the Chapeltown Road takeaway at 6.35pm.

The WYFRS log said that the single storey building was "100% involved in fire."

Crews from Leeds, Moortown and Hunslet attended.

A fire investigation officer also attended.

Eight breathing apparatus, three horse reels and positive pressure ventilation fans were used.

The fire caused smoke logging to neighbouring properties.

