Have your say

A fire has broken out at a popular Leeds takeaway.

Fire engines and officers are at the scene at Ozmo's takeaway on Chapeltown Road.

The scene at Ozmo's takeaway.

A cordon has been set up and the road has been closed.

A police officer is guarding the cordon next to a van.

The roof to the rear of the takeaway is still smoking.

The emergency services have been contacted.