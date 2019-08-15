Shocking photographs show horrific damage to Leeds takeaway after fire ripped through kitchen

Have your say

These shocking photographs show the damage to a Leeds takeaway after a fire ripped through the building.

Five fire engines were scrambled to Ozmo's on Chapeltown Road in Leeds this evening to deal with a fire.

Shocking damage to the takeaway in Leeds.

The photographs, sent in by a source who wished to remain anonymous, show the horrific smoke damage to the kitchen following the fire.

The roof to the rear of the takeaway is still smoking.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and Chapeltown Road has been closed while the fire is dealt with.

Officers are still at the scene.

