Leeds Dock Waterfront Festival 2019 - Everything you need to know

This year's Leeds Dock Waterfront Festival promises family fun, fitness challenges and street food awards.

The event is taking place on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday. June 30, with highlights including the Tsingtao Dragon Boat Races, and the best local street food traders battling out for votes in the British Street Food Awards Northern Heats.

The festival also features the first Leeds Dock Aquathlon, which is free to enter and will see participants taking part in a 250m swim in the dock, followed by a 4km run.

Other fitness challenges taking place over the weekend are the Primal Gym truck pull and the Leeds’s strongest human contest, and even our four-legged friends are catered for with a dog agility course – run by Leeds-based canine training company Gatsby & Poole.

Running across both days are the Northern Heats of the 2019 British Street Food Awards, supported by Hellmann’s UK, and this year’s line-up includes locally-based favourites such as Pizza Loco, Mexican Pilgrim, Ruby’s Street Kitchen and Yoi Fried Chicken. From 11am to late, visitors can try out the street food specialities and then vote for their favourite trader.

Alex Webb, director at Leeds Dock, said: “The Waterfront Festival is the highlight of our year at Leeds Dock and we’ve worked hard to build this into one of the must-do events in the Leeds city-wide calendar as well. We’ve got something on offer for everyone this year; live music, performances and displays will be happening at the dock all day on both the Saturday and Sunday, so there’ll be something to keep you entertained, whatever your reason for visiting us.”

The Leeds Dock Waterfront Festival opens to the public at 10am on Saturday, June 29, with the Tsingtao Dragon Boat Races, which will see 20 teams battle it out over a number of heats throughout the day for this year’s top title.

“We’re delighted to have teams from businesses from across Leeds, including those based at Leeds Dock, taking part in this year’s event. The boats might be fully booked for this year’s event, but there’s plenty of room down on the dockside to come along and cheer for your favourites as well as enjoying the food on offer from the very best our region’s street food traders have to offer.”

On Sunday 30th June the first Leeds Dock Aquathlon, organised by GO TRI, takes place and participants will start in the dock for a 250m swim, followed by a 4km run in the local area. The family fun also continues on the Sunday with the dog agility shows and more live music throughout the day.

Mr Webb added: “I’m really pleased to be hosting our first Aquathlon and continuing to make the most of our waterfront location. We’ve worked really hard over the last few years to create a community here at Leeds Dock and the Waterfront Festival celebrates everything we do best.”

For more information about any of the events taking place as part of the Leeds Dock Waterfront Festival visit www.leedsdock.com or to enter the free Leeds Dock Aquathlon go to; https://www.gotri.org/events/go-tri-leeds-dock-aquathlon_11236