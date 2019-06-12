Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 26 photos - rise and fall of the UK's largest social housing complex
They were built to tackle a housing problem affecting thousands of working class Leeds residents blighted by slum properties and illegal back-to-back housing.
Quarry Hill Flats became the largest social housing complex in the United Kingdom and helped to reduce the housing problem during the war. It was seen as a modern build at the time which included lifts, electric lighting, a laundrette and even a swimming pool. The flats were popular, encouraging a sense of community through the highly communal way of living. Yet being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition.
1. January 1936
Much of this view was demolished to make way for Quarry Hill Flats. In 1718 there were pleasant meadows on Quarry Hill.