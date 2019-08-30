Fire crews battle blaze for FOUR hours after large building fire in Leeds

Have your say

West Yorkshire Fire crews battled a fire in Hunslet for four hours last night, after the blaze broke out on an industrial unit on Whitehouse Street.

10 fire engines and two aerial appliances were rushed to the scene of the Union Industries factory at about 10pm on Thursday.

Union Industries warehouse in Hunslet after a fire ripped through the warehouse last night

Workers at the factory, which makes industrial curtains and doors, rushed to to the scene to help fire crews.

At 11.36pm, West Yorkshire Fire confirmed that five fire engines were still on the scene damping down the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene for a total four hours, eventually leaving the industrial unit at 1.36am on Friday.

An investigation has been launched this morning to establish the damage and the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire said: "Crews left the scene at 1.36am today (Friday, August 30).

"There are no reported injuries.

"We are sending a fire investigation officer to the scene this morning, to establish the damage and the cause of the fire."

