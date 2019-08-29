10 fire engines rush to scene of large building fire in Leeds

Have your say

10 fire engines and two aerial appliances have rushed to the scene of a large building fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are attending a fire in Spectrum Park, Hunslet.

A statement said: "We currently have 10 fire appliances and 2 aerial appliances in attendance at a building fire.

"The source of the fire is unknown at the moment and crews are attempting to gain access to the building."

On Facebook, they posted: "We currently have 10 fire appliances in attendance at a large building fire at Whitehouse St, Hunslet, Leeds."

The exact building was not disclosed in the statement.