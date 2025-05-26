King Drive Alwoodley: Crash leaves four injured after car lands on roof in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 10:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A dramatic crash left four people injured after a car landed on its roof in Leeds.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the collision on King Drive in Alwoodley shortly before midnight last night (May 25).

A dramatic crash on King Drive in Alwoodley left four people injured after a car landed on its roof on May 25.A dramatic crash on King Drive in Alwoodley left four people injured after a car landed on its roof on May 25.
A dramatic crash on King Drive in Alwoodley left four people injured after a car landed on its roof on May 25. | National World/Google

Two crews from Cookridge and Leeds were sent to the incident, joined by a specialist Technical Rescue Unit and Support Crew from Spen Valley Fire Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

On arrival, they discovered three people already out of the vehicle, while one passenger remained trapped inside the wreckage.

They extricated the trapped casualty from the upturned vehicle.

All four people involved were treated at the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and subsequently transported to hospital.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice