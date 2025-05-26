King Drive Alwoodley: Crash leaves four injured after car lands on roof in Leeds
Firefighters rushed to the scene of the collision on King Drive in Alwoodley shortly before midnight last night (May 25).
Two crews from Cookridge and Leeds were sent to the incident, joined by a specialist Technical Rescue Unit and Support Crew from Spen Valley Fire Station.
On arrival, they discovered three people already out of the vehicle, while one passenger remained trapped inside the wreckage.
They extricated the trapped casualty from the upturned vehicle.
All four people involved were treated at the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and subsequently transported to hospital.
