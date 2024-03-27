1. Cookridge in the mid 2000s
Holy Name Primary pupils Madeleine Durkan tries to fend off the giant inflatable dinosaur, which has appeared on the school's playground in May 2004. Photo: YPN
Cookridge Fire Station firefighter Martyn Bleasdale in action. Pictured in January 2007. Photo: YPN
This is Ian Wray who climbed Denali, a mountain in Alaska to raise money for Cookridge Cancer Hospital. Pic tured in June 2007. Photo: YPN
July 2007 and Holy Trinity Primary become the first primary school in the country to teach children British Sign Language and Awareness of Sensory Loss. Photo: Third Party
Julky 2007 and Sheila O'Shea puts up a poster to promote Cookridge Hospital Gala. Photo: YPN
The 2007 Ball Committee at the Cookridge Cancer Centre 11th September Ball fundraising event. Pictured, from left are Jayne Kearl, Emma Cropper, Frank Flaherty, Ann Shelton and Margaret Ainsley. Photo: YPN
