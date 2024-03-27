31 cool photos take you back to Cookridge in the mid 2000s

These cool photos celebrate life around Cookridge during the mid 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and schools to fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 29 photos take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Holy Name Primary pupils Madeleine Durkan tries to fend off the giant inflatable dinosaur, which has appeared on the school's playground in May 2004.

1. Cookridge in the mid 2000s

Holy Name Primary pupils Madeleine Durkan tries to fend off the giant inflatable dinosaur, which has appeared on the school's playground in May 2004. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Cookridge Fire Station firefighter Martyn Bleasdale in action. Pictured in January 2007.

2. Cookridge in the mid 2000s

Cookridge Fire Station firefighter Martyn Bleasdale in action. Pictured in January 2007. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This is Ian Wray who climbed Denali, a mountain in Alaska to raise money for Cookridge Cancer Hospital. Pic tured in June 2007.

3. Cookridge in the mid 2000s

This is Ian Wray who climbed Denali, a mountain in Alaska to raise money for Cookridge Cancer Hospital. Pic tured in June 2007. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
July 2007 and Holy Trinity Primary become the first primary school in the country to teach children British Sign Language and Awareness of Sensory Loss.

4. Cookridge in the mid 2000s

July 2007 and Holy Trinity Primary become the first primary school in the country to teach children British Sign Language and Awareness of Sensory Loss. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Julky 2007 and Sheila O'Shea puts up a poster to promote Cookridge Hospital Gala.

5. Cookridge in the mid 2000s

Julky 2007 and Sheila O'Shea puts up a poster to promote Cookridge Hospital Gala. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The 2007 Ball Committee at the Cookridge Cancer Centre 11th September Ball fundraising event. Pictured, from left are Jayne Kearl, Emma Cropper, Frank Flaherty, Ann Shelton and Margaret Ainsley.

6. Cookridge in the mid 2000s

The 2007 Ball Committee at the Cookridge Cancer Centre 11th September Ball fundraising event. Pictured, from left are Jayne Kearl, Emma Cropper, Frank Flaherty, Ann Shelton and Margaret Ainsley. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.