15 ace photos take you back to Alwoodley in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:24 BST

These photo gems transport you into the heart of Alwoodley during a decade of change.

The 1950s brought progress to the LS16 with new buildings and developments springing up across the community. These photos showcase familiar shops, streets and landmarks which still remain familiar today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Alwoodley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Alwoodley in the 1950s

King Lane in July 1951 from the bottom of The Avenue, with rough pasture and woods in the Adel Crags area in the background. Adel Crags is sometimes referred to as Alwoodley Crags.

2. Alwoodley in the 1950s

Alwoodley Old Hall pictured in April 1950 which was to the side of Eccup reservoir off a footpath, now Sand Moor golf course. The photo is an exterior view from the south east of the stone multi-gabled, mullioned windowed hall with lawned gardens.

3. Alwoodley in the 1950s

Eccup Lane in July 1951 looking across a field towards King Lane, at the other side of a line of trees. Five Lane Ends is off the picture to the left.

4. Alwoodley in the 1950s

Sandhill Oval showing detached and semi-detached houses with gardens in March 1951. In the background is a long building which may be a factory. The long building in the background is the back of Sandhill Parade shops which face onto the Harrogate Road.

5. Alwoodley in the 1950s

Alwoodley Motors, petrol station on Harrogate Road at junction of Primley Park View. Pictured in August 1951.

6. Alwoodley in the 1950s

