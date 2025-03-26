15 ace photos take you back to Alwoodley in the 1950s

3 . Alwoodley in the 1950s

Alwoodley Old Hall pictured in April 1950 which was to the side of Eccup reservoir off a footpath, now Sand Moor golf course. The photo is an exterior view from the south east of the stone multi-gabled, mullioned windowed hall with lawned gardens. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net