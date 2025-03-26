The 1950s brought progress to the LS16 with new buildings and developments springing up across the community. These photos showcase familiar shops, streets and landmarks which still remain familiar today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
15 ace photos take you back to Alwoodley in the 1950s
These photo gems transport you into the heart of Alwoodley during a decade of change.
