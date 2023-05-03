Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
21 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Jesus Moreno: Coroner hears suspected cause in 'very sad' death of Leeds brewery founder as inquest opens

The suspected cause of death of a Leeds man whose whereabouts were unknown for eight months has been provided at the opening of his inquest.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:55 BST

The body of Jesus Moreno, 42, was found on April 14 in woodland near to Harrogate Road and the River Wharfe in Harewood. He had first been reported missing on August 1, 2022 – more than eight months prior to the discovery of his body.

An inquest into his death was opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday morning. The court registered Mr Moreno’s full name as Jesus Antonio Moreno Miranda and noted that he was born in Venezuala in 1980. He lived on Grange Road in Hunslet, was divorced and was the co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin gave a summary of a report from a senior pathologist who concluded that Mr Moreno’s cause of death was by hanging.

Jesus Moreno's body was found on April 14 in woodland near to the River Wharfe in Harewood.Jesus Moreno's body was found on April 14 in woodland near to the River Wharfe in Harewood.
Jesus Moreno's body was found on April 14 in woodland near to the River Wharfe in Harewood.

When Mr Moreno went missing last year, police officers found that his movements prior to his disappearance had been captured on various CCTV cameras. The court heard that the last known footage showed him “enter a field near to where his body was eventually found”.

Mr McLoughlin said: “So there was an interval of roughly eight months between him being reported missing and his body being found in this wooded area? How very sad. Without a doubt this is an unnatural death and so it essential that I open an inquest. I formally do so and I adjourn the matter to appear before me in due course.”

Related topics:Kevin McLoughlinLeedsHarrogate RoadRiver WharfeJesusGrange Road