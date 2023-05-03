The body of Jesus Moreno, 42, was found on April 14 in woodland near to Harrogate Road and the River Wharfe in Harewood. He had first been reported missing on August 1, 2022 – more than eight months prior to the discovery of his body.

An inquest into his death was opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday morning. The court registered Mr Moreno’s full name as Jesus Antonio Moreno Miranda and noted that he was born in Venezuala in 1980. He lived on Grange Road in Hunslet, was divorced and was the co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin gave a summary of a report from a senior pathologist who concluded that Mr Moreno’s cause of death was by hanging.

Jesus Moreno's body was found on April 14 in woodland near to the River Wharfe in Harewood.

When Mr Moreno went missing last year, police officers found that his movements prior to his disappearance had been captured on various CCTV cameras. The court heard that the last known footage showed him “enter a field near to where his body was eventually found”.