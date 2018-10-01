Jailed: The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last month

These are some of the criminals who have been jailed for serious offences across Leeds and West Yorkshire in September.

All were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

SEAN BARNES: Teen’s life saved by surgeons when pal crashed car during 100mph motorway chase

LISAMARIE WILLOCK AND KIRSTY TOLSON: Leeds woman plotted with girlfriend to carry out knifepoint robbery of own grandmother

DECLAN BICKERDIKE: Teen must spend at least 20 years behind bars for Leeds baseball bat murder

AIDEN MERCER: Thug stamped on man’s head in Leeds hospital casualty department attack

ANDREW OGDEN: Man pulled out gun in Leeds post office and threatened to shoot police officers in head

JAMES GLASSFORD, JORDAN WILLIAMSON AND DAVID GOUGH: Leeds thugs punched and kicked doorman who ejected them from pub

RICHARD MADARASI: Drunk thug tried to attack man with axe in club and punched sister’s tooth out for not buying him cider

IRFAN AZIZ: Drug dealer and wife had £150,000 of heroin and cocaine stashed in Leeds house

AHMED SAEED: Police officer ‘centimeters’ from being plough down in Leeds by driver high on cocaine and cannabis

KEITH CHIN: ‘Red mist descended’ and road rage trucker punched taxi driver after crash in Leeds street

JOSHUA GELDARD: Teenage fairground worker ‘smashed off his head’ caught with knife in Leeds street

STEPHEN NEILSON: Leeds pervert used advanced computer software to access vile child sex abuse images at home

ZAIN KHAN: The Bradford fraudster who pretended to be police officer

TASHONTAI LEWIS: Fifteen year-old inmate’s neck slashed at Leeds young offenders institution

ZICO REID: Leeds prisoner had mobile phone and cannabis hidden in his jail cell