Leeds prisoner had mobile phone and cannabis hidden in his jail cell

A prisoner was caught with a mobile phone and cannabis in his cell at Armley jail, a court heard.

Officers at the Leeds prison made the discovery on November 10 last year after they noticed a strong smell of the class B drug.

Leeds Crown Court heard Zico Reid’s cell was searched and a quantity of the drug was recovered along with a mobile phone.

Reid was serving a 12-month sentence, imposed in October 2017, for dangerous driving.

Reid pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorised item and possession of cannabis.

The court heard Reid has 22 previous convictions for 40 offences.

Reid, of no fixed address, was due to be sentenced for the offences in May this year but Judge James Spencer, QC, deferred the case after hearing Reid had been released from jail and was complying with his bail conditions. Reid was told on that occasion that he was being given an opportunity to prove he could stay out of trouble.

Recorder Paul Greaney, QC, yesterday (Sept 24) imposed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Recorder Greaney told Reid: “Ordinarily an offence of possession of a mobile phone in custody would automatically result in immediate custody. It seems to me that Judge Spencer was right to give you a chance.”