Join us at the Royal Armouries on Saturday as ITV records a brand-new episode of the hit show. Got antiques or collectables with a story? Don’t let them gather dust - bring them along for a free valuation.

This year, The Real Deal is teaming up with Vintage Cash Cow to give you an exciting opportunity. You’ll have two great options on the day:

See the Real Deal Experts for a free valuation – and you might be chosen to appear on the ITV show.

Chat to the friendly Vintage Cash Cow team for expert advice. If your item isn’t selected for TV, they may even make you an exclusive offer - valid September 13 only.

Where: New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT

Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming to Leeds!

When: Saturday September 13, 8am–5pm

Bring: Photo ID + your treasures

Cost: Free – no booking needed

The venue has step-free access, disabled facilities, welcomes assistance dogs, and offers Blue Badge parking on Armouries Drive (subject to availability).

