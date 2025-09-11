Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming to Leeds
Join us at the Royal Armouries on Saturday as ITV records a brand-new episode of the hit show. Got antiques or collectables with a story? Don’t let them gather dust - bring them along for a free valuation.
This year, The Real Deal is teaming up with Vintage Cash Cow to give you an exciting opportunity. You’ll have two great options on the day:
- See the Real Deal Experts for a free valuation – and you might be chosen to appear on the ITV show.
- Chat to the friendly Vintage Cash Cow team for expert advice. If your item isn’t selected for TV, they may even make you an exclusive offer - valid September 13 only.
Where: New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT
When: Saturday September 13, 8am–5pm
Bring: Photo ID + your treasures
Cost: Free – no booking needed
The venue has step-free access, disabled facilities, welcomes assistance dogs, and offers Blue Badge parking on Armouries Drive (subject to availability).