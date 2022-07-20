The crash happened at about 7pm on Wednesday July 13.

The Wakefield teenager was seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary(LGI), where he was fighting for his life.

Lewis Smith, 17, died after the crash in Hemsworth

He later died in hospital.

Lewis’ “devastated” family have paid tribute to him.

His parents have released a moving statement as they thanked those who tried to help him after the crash.

The statement said: “We’re devastated by the loss of our son Lewis, he was a young man who lived to ride and race his bike, it was his life.