The crash happened at about 7pm on Wednesday July 13.
Lewis Smith, 17, was riding a pedal cycle when it crashed into a stationary red Fiat 500 on Station Road, Hemsworth.
The Wakefield teenager was seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary(LGI), where he was fighting for his life.
He later died in hospital.
Lewis’ “devastated” family have paid tribute to him.
His parents have released a moving statement as they thanked those who tried to help him after the crash.
The statement said: “We’re devastated by the loss of our son Lewis, he was a young man who lived to ride and race his bike, it was his life.
"We’d like to thank all the emergency services, the staff at LGI, and in particular the local residents who tried to help Lewis at scene.”