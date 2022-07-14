It happened in Station Road, Hemsworth, at about 7pm on Wednesday.
A pedal cyclist crashed with a stationary red Fiat 500.
The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Read More
Read MoreArmley Town Street crash: Police name man who died after being hit by a car in L...
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or seen the vehicles involved beforehand.
"Anyone who has information or dashcam footage should contact the Eastern Roads Policing Unit using 101 or the online Live Chat, referencing police number 13220381461.