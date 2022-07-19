Man left seriously injured after attempted motorbike robbery in Leeds

Police are now appealing for information after the incident in west Leeds at around 9.16pm last night. (July 18)

Officers were called to what initially appeared to be a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at the junction of Swinnow Road and Intake Road in Pudsey.

The junction of Swinnow Road and Intake Road in Pudsey. PIC: Google

It was established to have been an attempted robbery where five males on three motorbikes had approached the 29-year-old victim at the nearby Esso petrol station, in Lowtown, and tried to steal his motorbike.

In fear, the victim sped off pursued by the suspects and lost control as he turned into Intake Road, colliding with a wall.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The suspects abandoned one of the motorbikes they were riding nearby in Lowtown.

Officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.