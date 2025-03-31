Haworth Lane Yeadon: Huge emergency response to derelict building fire in Leeds as more than 10 crews rush to scene
The fire, at a two-storey property on Haworth Lane in Yeadon, was reported at around 7.30pm last night (March 30).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that eight engines were sent to the scene, along with support from three other crews.
They used breathing apparatus and large jets to get the blaze under control.
The service said that no people were involved in the incident.
No details have yet been released relating to the cause of the fire.
