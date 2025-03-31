Haworth Lane Yeadon: Huge emergency response to derelict building fire in Leeds as more than 10 crews rush to scene

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 06:32 BST
A derelict building blaze has prompted a huge response from emergency services, as more than 10 crews rushed to the scene.

The fire, at a two-storey property on Haworth Lane in Yeadon, was reported at around 7.30pm last night (March 30).

A derelict building fire on Haworth Lane, Yeadon, Leeds, on March 30, prompted a huge emergency response as more than 10 crews were sent to the scene.
A derelict building fire on Haworth Lane, Yeadon, Leeds, on March 30, prompted a huge emergency response as more than 10 crews were sent to the scene. | Google/National World

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that eight engines were sent to the scene, along with support from three other crews.

They used breathing apparatus and large jets to get the blaze under control.

The service said that no people were involved in the incident.

No details have yet been released relating to the cause of the fire.

