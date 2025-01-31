22 of the best photos take you back to Yeadon in the 1990s

1. Yeadon in the 1990s
Did you drink here during the 1990s? The Clothiers Arms pictured in November 1998. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Yeadon in the 1990s
Teenagers Steven Atkins and Andrew Nutter keep cool as they make a splash in Yeadon Tarn. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer
3. Yeadon in the 1990s
David Wild, temporary head at South View Junior School, pictured with some of his pupils in January 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
4. Yeadon in the 1990s
Residents of Parkland View were campaigning for the removal of a 20ft blue container which had been near their homes for two years. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
5. Yeadon in the 1990s
Yeadon CC of the Bradford in May 1998. Pictured, back row from left, is Jonathan Carey, Kevin Gilks, Daren Smith, Andy Wood, Gary Hodgson, Neil Elvidge. Front, from left, is Craig Thornton, Richard Machell, Damon Gormley, Keiron Hanogue and Naeem Khan. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
6. Yeadon in the 1990s
Sunday morning sailors at Yeadon Tarn in September 1998. | Frank Wilkinson Photo: Frank Wilkinson
