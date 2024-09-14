Harrogate Road, Moortown: Army bomb disposal team deployed after 'suspicious package' found on Leeds road
West Yorkshire Police said on X (formerly Twitter) that road closures were put up on Harrogate Road near the A6120 ring road roundabout in Moortown while officers investigated.
The force urged the public and motorists to avoid the area while the package was being examined.
An Army EOD team was called in to examine the package, and subsequently confirmed it to be non-suspicious.
Roads reopened just before 2pm, with congestion slowly easing in the area.
Live as police investigate a "suspicious package" on busy Leeds road
Police urge public to avoid area
In a post on X, West Yorkshire Police has urged motorists and other members of the public to stay away while he package is being examined.
Queues extend onto King Lane.
According to AA’s live map, the road closures are causing congestion all the way back to King Lane.
Pictures show multiple police vehicles on Harrogate Road and the nearby ring road.
Road closures remain in place with a large police presence in the area.
Bomb disposal is at the scene
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding has been informed that a bomb disposal team and robot is at the scene on Harrogate Road, and that a large area remains cordoned off.
Roads remain blocked
Congestion is extending all the way out to King Lane, with pictures showing dozens of cars at a standstill.
Incident Response Unit vehicles on Harrogate Road.
All roads have reopened.
The incident has now been cleared, and Harrogate Road and adjacent roads have been reopened.
West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement after Harrogate Road was closed on Saturday:
“Police responding to reports of a suspicious package on Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds, have now re-opened nearby roads.
“Officers received reports of a suspicious package found close to the roundabout with the A6120 ring road at 9:25am this morning (13/9).
“Road closures were put in place and a small number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.
“An Army EOD team was called in to examine the package, comprised of a plastic bag and a military-style metal container, and subsequently confirmed it to be non-suspicious.
“Members of the public are thanked for their patience and understanding following an incident that has caused significant disruption.”
