Caught on camera in Leeds: 28 photos released by police this week of people wanted over crimes in the city

Published 9th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

The following gallery features 28 pictures released by police this week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a variety of offences across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8789 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

1. Theft

Photo LD8789 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8790 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD8790 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8793 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD8793 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8791 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD8791 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8792 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD8792 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8794 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

6. Theft

Photo LD8794 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

