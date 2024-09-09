They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a variety of offences across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Theft Photo LD8789 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft Photo LD8790 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD8793 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD8791 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD8792 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales