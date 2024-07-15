Harehills: Police search for drivers of four cars after death of 44-year-old man in e-scooter crash in Leeds
The tragic incident happened in Harehills shortly after 6pm on July 7.
A week later, it was reported that Kevin Bishop, 44, died in hospital having sustained injuries.
Police are looking for the drivers of four cars who they believe may have witnessed the crash, which happened at the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are specifically appealing to trace the drivers of a grey Volvo C30 and a black Volkswagen Tiguan that were seen on CCTV to stop at the scene to assist Mr Bishop, but left before police arrived.
They are also looking for the drivers of a black Suzuki Swift driving school car and a white Seat Leon which drove past.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it should contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting reference 13240366458.
Information can also be reported via the West Yorkshire Police website.
