Harehills: Police name and picture man after death following e-scooter crash in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane on July 7 following the collision.
The 44-year-old, who was hurt in the incident, died from his injuries today (July 13), a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The force has formally named and pictured the man as Kevin Bishop, 44.
Circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released and officers have issued an appeal for witnesses or footage from the scene.
The force spokesperson said: “The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who has information about a collision at the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane on July 7, which has sadly resulted in the death of Kevin Bishop (44).
“Mr Bishop (pictured) passed away earlier today from injuries sustained in the collision which took place at about 6.05pm on July 7.”
Anyone who saw the incident, or has footage or any information which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact MCET on 101, quoting crime reference number 13240366458.
Information can also be passed on online, via the force’s live chat function at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.