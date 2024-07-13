Harehills: Police name and picture man after death following e-scooter crash in Leeds

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 13th Jul 2024, 17:26 BST
A man has died following a crash involving an e-scooter in Leeds.

Police were called to the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane on July 7 following the collision.

The 44-year-old, who was hurt in the incident, died from his injuries today (July 13), a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Google and West Yorkshire Police (inset).

The force has formally named and pictured the man as Kevin Bishop, 44.

Circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released and officers have issued an appeal for witnesses or footage from the scene.

The force spokesperson said: “The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who has information about a collision at the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane on July 7, which has sadly resulted in the death of Kevin Bishop (44).

“Mr Bishop (pictured) passed away earlier today from injuries sustained in the collision which took place at about 6.05pm on July 7.”

Anyone who saw the incident, or has footage or any information which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact MCET on 101, quoting crime reference number 13240366458.

Information can also be passed on online, via the force’s live chat function at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

