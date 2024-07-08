Harehills Lane: E-scooter rider left with life-threatening injuries after Leeds crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash involving an e-scooter in the Harehills area of Leeds.
The collision happened at the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane, Leeds, at 6.13pm last night (Sunday, July 7).
The e-scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle involved prior to the collision, or who has any relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1468 of July 7.
