An e-scooter rider has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash involving an e-scooter in the Harehills area of Leeds.

The collision happened at the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane, Leeds, at 6.13pm last night (Sunday, July 7).

The collision happened at the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane. Picture: Google | Google

The e-scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in hospital.