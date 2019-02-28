Groups of men are being turned away from Leeds pubs and clubs claims new report

Almost half of men in Leeds were refused entry whilst on a night out last year, a new survey has revealed.

The figures from Grosvenor Casinos reveal how Leeds men are counting the cost for being refused entry to venues on a night out with their mates.

In the city last year 42 per cent of men were turned away by venues for being too large a group, or not having enough women in the group.

The survey, conducted by Grosvenor Casinos and Censuswide, asked 2,081 men, aged 18 – 55 years old, about their experience of going for a night out to highlight the unfairness groups of mates face when socialising as a group.

It showed 6.3 million UK men were refused entry to venues on a night out.

For men in Leeds this lead to an average spend of £17.63 extra on a night out each time they are turned away from their chosen night spot.

As well as revealing how much money men are losing each time they paint the town red with their mates, the survey also highlighted the most popular tactics men use to gain entry.

Thirty nine per cent of respondents in Leeds split up into smaller groups, a quarter of men had brought girlfriends along, 18 per cent of respondents in Leeds have asked girls in the queue to join their group and 23 per cent have turned up much earlier than preferred to guarantee entry into a venue on a night out.

Debbie Husband, National Operations Director at Grosvenor Casinos, said: “Groups of men who simply want to socialise and enjoy a night out with their friends are being unfairly turned away from pubs, bars and clubs because they are arriving with two or more friends.

"As well as wasting time standing in queues to be then turned away, men are also paying a heavy price every time they are denied entry."