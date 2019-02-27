Family name Bramley murder victim

Have your say

FAMILY have named the Leeds man who died after he was stabbed in Bramley.

St John Lewis, who had celebrated his 45th birthday on Sunday, suffered fatal injuries in the stabbing on Tuesday (Feb 26).

Mr Lewis's father Alfie, 72, said: "He was such a nice guy, I loved him so much."

The ambulance service contacted police just after 3pm on Tuesday after paramedics were called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the street and Mr Lewis was given CPR at the scene following the incident.

Mr Lewis received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with incident.

Enquiries are ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.