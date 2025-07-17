Gledhow Valley Woods: Calls for 'immediate action' amid claims ‘untreated sewage’ pouring into Leeds beauty spot
The Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods group in north Leeds have raised concerns about pollution levels in Gledhow Valley Beck and Lake, off Gledhow Valley Road, and warned that claimed that so-called untreated sewage is harming wildlife and water quality.
The volunteers say that ongoing wastewater and ‘sewer misconnection’ is causing the issue at the popular urban green space - and have launched a petition while urging Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency and Leeds City Council to take action to “ensure a safe, clean, and sustainable environment for future generations.”
In a petition that has nearly gathered 1,000 signatures, the group claimed misconnected sewer pipes from nearby properties were releasing foul water directly into the watercourse.
A public statement issued by the group said: "The Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods have been campaigning tirelessly for years to enhance water quality in the Gledhow Valley - a precious urban green space.
"This effort aims to protect and nurture the biodiversity of the area, promising cleaner environments for local wildlife and more enjoyable spaces for surrounding communities."
Yorkshire Water confirmed it was aware of the issues at the beck but said it lacks legal powers to compel property owners to fix misconnected pipework.
A spokesperson said: “Misconnections are a significant issue in the beck, and we have been working closely with Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods, Leeds City Council, and other groups in the area to actively support their investigations and do what we can to help improve the wider problem.
“This includes funding and providing materials for water quality testing in the Gledhow Beck and Lake, and training local volunteers in finding and reporting misconnections so that we can escalate them to the relevant authority. We are also funding elements of the Life in the Leeds Becks project, which trains volunteers to identify riverflies and use them as indicators of river health.”
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said it was collaborating with Yorkshire Water and Leeds City Council to find the most effective way to tackle the issue.
“We understand the impact that domestic misconnections can have on our environment and know that a solution must be found,” a spokesperson said.
“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting signs of pollution to us via our hotline on 0800 80 70 60 so we can investigate and identify a source as quickly as possible.”
Leeds City Council has been contacted for comment.
