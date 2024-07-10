Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road closure is in place as a community fair comes to Leeds this week.

The Green Fair will be taking place at Gledhow Valley Woods on Sunday, July 14.

It will be a unique opportunity for the local community to come together for this family-friendly event that will celebrate sustainability, environmental awareness, and community engagement.

For the event, Gledhow Valley Road will be closed for most of its 1.5km length on the day, between the hours of 8am and 6pm for the fair.

Customers can expect a diverse range of stalls offering eco-friendly activities, homemade and locally grown products where they will be able to discover sustainable alternatives and support local organisations.

They will also be able to participate in interactive activities on topics such as composting, upcycling, and renewable energy.

Local musicians and entertainers will be there throughout the day providing a lively and festive atmosphere. They will be joined by performers from Balbir Singh Dance Company.

The Green Fair will also host a range of children’s activities, such as a treasure hunt, nature trails, craft stations, and storytelling sessions designed to educate and inspire young environmentalists.

A pop up cafe, bike rides and free repairs, street games and a range of local vendors will be available at the event.

Martin Calvert, chair of Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be organising this event for everyone to enjoy, I can’t wait to experience the woods free from traffic noise – it will be quite something”.

Sarah Priestley, chair of CA Spaces, added: “This Green Fair is such a unique opportunity for residents to come together and enjoy this gem of a green space in a one off way. Do bring your picnics and friends!”. About CA Spaces: is an LS7 volunteer community group who try to bring colour, greenery and playful art projects to Chapel Allerton.