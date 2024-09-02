Gildersome Lane crash: Motorcycle rider rushed to hospital after colliding with telegraph pole in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:48 BST
A 23-year-old has been left seriously injured after his motorcycle crashed into a telegraph pole.

The incident, that happened shortly before 12pm yesterday (September 1), was reported on Gildersome Lane.

The crash was reported shortly before 12pm on September 1 on Gildersome Lane.

He had been heading towards the junction with Whitehall Road, when the Yamaha XJ900S came off the road.

The rider was rushed to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury. He is described as being in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses and those who saw or who has footage of the crash has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13240475929.

