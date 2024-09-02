Gildersome Lane crash: Motorcycle rider rushed to hospital after colliding with telegraph pole in Leeds
A 23-year-old has been left seriously injured after his motorcycle crashed into a telegraph pole.
The incident, that happened shortly before 12pm yesterday (September 1), was reported on Gildersome Lane.
He had been heading towards the junction with Whitehall Road, when the Yamaha XJ900S came off the road.
The rider was rushed to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury. He is described as being in a stable condition.
Police are appealing for witnesses and those who saw or who has footage of the crash has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13240475929.
