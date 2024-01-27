This collection of memories take you around the community during the 1980s and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Gildy home back in the day. Pubs, shops, and street scenes are all featured in this wonderful rewind during a decade of enormous social and economic change. The images are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 25 photo memories take you back to Gildersome and Drighlington in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The New Inn, a Samuel Smith's public house, situated on Church Street. Pictured in October 1984. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Looking south-east along Finkle Lane from Gildersome Green, showing The Junction public house on the right. Two women are pushing children in pushchairs in the foreground. The gable end of a terrace of houses on The Nooks is seen on the left. Pictured in March 1984. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The Four In One Hotel, a free house on Gelderd Road, close to Branch End. The mill at Branch End can be seen on the right. The Four In One had originally been a residence known as Deanhurst. In later years it became the Derby Hotel then more recently Gildersome Lodge Hotel before being demolished. Pictured in March 1984. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Looking north-west along Branch End to the Old Griffin Head public house at the junction with Town Street. Highfield Drive leads off to the right at the side of the pub. Pictured in March 1984. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking south along Street Lane. On the left, a van belonging to the 4th Morley/Gildersome Scout Group is parked. Beyond that are Gildersome Liberal Club and St. Peter's Vicarage. Pictured in February 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking from Birchfield Avenue towards Gildersome Liberal Club on Street Lane. Pictured in February 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net