Full list of discounts and offers as Trinity Leeds announce date for Student Night 2018

With summer now over, Leeds is welcoming thousands of new faces as students prepare to start the next part of their lives in the city.

A previous student night at Trinity Leeds

They will be exploring new places, meeting new people and becoming acquainted with the city as the countdown to their studies begins.

Operating on a tight budget, students often look for the best deals in everything they buy, whether that be food, drinks, clothes or items for their homes.

Luckily, Trinity Leeds is on hand to help in that department.

This year's Student Night promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with freebies, fun and up to 50 percent off in more than 80 outlets.

Student Night 2018 will take place on Tuesday, September 25 between 6.30pm and 10pm, with major chains such as River Island, Boots, DKNY, Hollister, Krispy Kreme, Nando's, Topshop and Urban Outfitters among the retailers offering cheeky deals.

Here's the full list of discounts on offer:

Absurd Bird: 40% off for students with 25% off sharing buckets

Boots: 10% off

Bose: 15% off

Bubbleology: Buy one get one free

Burtons: 20% off

Cabana: 20% off food

Café Nero: 10% off

Carluccio's: 30% off in the afternoon – AND a set menu for £11.95 before 5pm OR £14.95 after 5pm

Chicago Rib Shack: 20% off OR an express lunch including a £10 burger and a £10 rib deal

Claires: 30% off (excluding piercings and gift cards)

Comptoir Libanais: 20% off

Co Co's: Free shot with any full price drink

Coast: 15% off

Costa: 10% off

Cote Brasserie: 2 courses and a drink (beer, wine or a soft drink) for £10

Crêpeaffaire: 40% off

Deichmann: 10% - AND free giveaways for the first 20 customers

DKNY: Up to 70% off

Doc Barnet: Range of offers just for students!

Dorothy Perkins: 20% off

Everyman: Free cinema screening of Superbad 8pm - AND 10% off food and drink

Fraser Hart: 10% off until 8pm

Giraffe: 30% off

Good Skin Days: up to 75% on laser hair removal (goody bags)

H&M: 20% off

Handmade Burger Co: 40% off

Hind: Half price threading

Hollister: 15% off

Hotel Chocolat: 10% off in store and in the café

I Smash: 20% discount on iPhone repairs up to the iPhone 8+ - AND 10% off all accessories – AND 10% off all other repairs

Juice: 20% off

Kiko: 20% off

Krispy Kreme: 20% off

Leeds United: Up to 20% off, including 10% off kit – AND 15% off leisure wear – AND 20% off gifts and souvenirs

Lindt: 20% off

Love Aroma: 20% off

Lovisa: 30% off

Mango: 10% off

McDonalds: Free cheeseburger, mayo chicken burger or McFlurry when you buy an Extra Value Meal

MEATliquor: 50% off food

Meli Patisserie: 25% off

Menkind: 10% off

Millie’s Cookies: 10% off

Moss Bros: 15% off

Mr Pretzels: £1 off regular pretzels

My Cookie Dough: Buy one get one free on all classic doughs and shakes

Nando's: Lots of delicious prizes to be won in-store!

New Look: 20% off

Next: 20% off Lipsy items

NYX Professional Make Up: 10% off - AND a complimentary masterclass ticket worth £30 when you spend £15 or more

O2: 20% off accessories – AND 20% off refresh contracts

Oasis: 20% off

Office: 20% off

Pandora: 15% off

Pho: 25% off food

Primark: Exciting giveaways announced on the night!

Replay: 20% off - AND a free drink when you make a purchase

River Island: 20% off

Rola Wala: 50% off

Skechers: 20% off

Superdry: 20% off

TGI Fridays: 10% off – OR 2 courses for £15.99

The Alchemist: 25% off food

The Botanist: 25% off food – AND £4.95 cocktails

The Pen Shop: 10% off

The Perfume Shop: 15% off – AND free gifts for the first 40 customers

Timberland: 20% off

Topshop: 20% off

Topman: 20% off

Tortilla: Buy one get one free on any burrito, naked burrito or taco – OR 10% off

Trinity Nails: 20% off

Urban Outfitters: 20% off

Victoria's Secret: 20% off

Vision Express: 20% off

Wagamama: Exciting ‘Spin the Wheel’ game with a voucher give away on the night!

Warehouse: 20% off

Wasabi Albion St: 10% off

Wasabi Link Bridge: 10% off

Watch Station International: 30% off selected watches

YO! Sushi: 25% off food

