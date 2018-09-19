Full list of discounts and offers as Trinity Leeds announce date for Student Night 2018

With summer now over, Leeds is welcoming thousands of new faces as students prepare to start the next part of their lives in the city.
They will be exploring new places, meeting new people and becoming acquainted with the city as the countdown to their studies begins.
Operating on a tight budget, students often look for the best deals in everything they buy, whether that be food, drinks, clothes or items for their homes.
Luckily, Trinity Leeds is on hand to help in that department.
This year's Student Night promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with freebies, fun and up to 50 percent off in more than 80 outlets.
Student Night 2018 will take place on Tuesday, September 25 between 6.30pm and 10pm, with major chains such as River Island, Boots, DKNY, Hollister, Krispy Kreme, Nando's, Topshop and Urban Outfitters among the retailers offering cheeky deals.
Here's the full list of discounts on offer:
Absurd Bird: 40% off for students with 25% off sharing buckets
Boots: 10% off
Bose: 15% off
Bubbleology: Buy one get one free
Burtons: 20% off
Cabana: 20% off food
Café Nero: 10% off
Carluccio's: 30% off in the afternoon – AND a set menu for £11.95 before 5pm OR £14.95 after 5pm
Chicago Rib Shack: 20% off OR an express lunch including a £10 burger and a £10 rib deal
Claires: 30% off (excluding piercings and gift cards)
Comptoir Libanais: 20% off
Co Co's: Free shot with any full price drink
Coast: 15% off
Costa: 10% off
Cote Brasserie: 2 courses and a drink (beer, wine or a soft drink) for £10
Crêpeaffaire: 40% off
Deichmann: 10% - AND free giveaways for the first 20 customers
DKNY: Up to 70% off
Doc Barnet: Range of offers just for students!
Dorothy Perkins: 20% off
Everyman: Free cinema screening of Superbad 8pm - AND 10% off food and drink
Fraser Hart: 10% off until 8pm
Giraffe: 30% off
Good Skin Days: up to 75% on laser hair removal (goody bags)
H&M: 20% off
Handmade Burger Co: 40% off
Hind: Half price threading
Hollister: 15% off
Hotel Chocolat: 10% off in store and in the café
I Smash: 20% discount on iPhone repairs up to the iPhone 8+ - AND 10% off all accessories – AND 10% off all other repairs
Juice: 20% off
Kiko: 20% off
Krispy Kreme: 20% off
Leeds United: Up to 20% off, including 10% off kit – AND 15% off leisure wear – AND 20% off gifts and souvenirs
Lindt: 20% off
Love Aroma: 20% off
Lovisa: 30% off
Mango: 10% off
McDonalds: Free cheeseburger, mayo chicken burger or McFlurry when you buy an Extra Value Meal
MEATliquor: 50% off food
Meli Patisserie: 25% off
Menkind: 10% off
Millie’s Cookies: 10% off
Moss Bros: 15% off
Mr Pretzels: £1 off regular pretzels
My Cookie Dough: Buy one get one free on all classic doughs and shakes
Nando's: Lots of delicious prizes to be won in-store!
New Look: 20% off
Next: 20% off Lipsy items
NYX Professional Make Up: 10% off - AND a complimentary masterclass ticket worth £30 when you spend £15 or more
O2: 20% off accessories – AND 20% off refresh contracts
Oasis: 20% off
Office: 20% off
Pandora: 15% off
Pho: 25% off food
Primark: Exciting giveaways announced on the night!
Replay: 20% off - AND a free drink when you make a purchase
River Island: 20% off
Rola Wala: 50% off
Skechers: 20% off
Superdry: 20% off
TGI Fridays: 10% off – OR 2 courses for £15.99
The Alchemist: 25% off food
The Botanist: 25% off food – AND £4.95 cocktails
The Pen Shop: 10% off
The Perfume Shop: 15% off – AND free gifts for the first 40 customers
Timberland: 20% off
Topshop: 20% off
Topman: 20% off
Tortilla: Buy one get one free on any burrito, naked burrito or taco – OR 10% off
Trinity Nails: 20% off
Urban Outfitters: 20% off
Victoria's Secret: 20% off
Vision Express: 20% off
Wagamama: Exciting ‘Spin the Wheel’ game with a voucher give away on the night!
Warehouse: 20% off
Wasabi Albion St: 10% off
Wasabi Link Bridge: 10% off
Watch Station International: 30% off selected watches
YO! Sushi: 25% off food
