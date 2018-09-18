This is when a new Nando's restaurant will open its doors in Leeds

Have your say

Peri-peri fans can rejoice at the news popular chicken restaurant Nando's will be opening a new restaurant in Leeds.

The latest addition to Nando's roster of restaurants will open its doors on the October 11 at the new The Springs development at Thorpe Park.

The Nando's restaurant in Headingley

The restaurant will continue Nando’s tradition of housing fantastic original Southern African artworks, with a showcase piece of beaded art by Norman O’Flynn on show alongside a number of large format bright and varied compositions.

The interior will also include some interesting designs, such as hand blown glass lamp shades hanging in clusters, and reclaimed timber long party tables.

The Springs, Leeds Thorpe Park restaurant will have a capacity of 144, with 118 covers inside and 26 in the outdoor area.

30 new jobs will also be created for the local area.

Tina Hardy, Regional Managing Director said: “We're thrilled to be opening the doors at The Springs, Leeds Thorpe Park.

"We know that there are a lot of PERi-PERi fans in the area and can’t wait to welcome them through the doors of the new restaurant.”

Nando's currently occupy seven other sites in the city, including in Headingley, at the White Rose Centre and Trinity Leeds.

Several major high street names have confirmed they will open stores at the new Thorpe Park retail development.

Fashion brand River Island announced it is taking on a unit at The Springs, which is due to open in October off junction 46 of the M1.

Other stores confirmed for the site include Next, TK Maxx, Outfit and Boots, while the leisure side will see an Odeon cinema and a Pure Gym built.

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has also announced he will be opening a new restaurant on the development.

More occupiers will be announced later this summer.

Thorpe Park is already home to a business park where 60 companies and 4,500 staff are based.