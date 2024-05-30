Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent police appeal for witnesses is continuing after a young motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

The tragedy, that was reported earlier this week, resulted in a huge emergency services presence.

West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses, as officers want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or who has footage of the vehicles involved.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash on Front Street, Glasshoughton. Photo: Google/National World.

Here’s everything we know -

What happened?

Police have said that a motorcycle was travelling through Glasshoughton when it came into contact with the back of a Ford Puma that it was overtaking.

The motorcycle lost control, dismounting the man riding it. Both the bike, a Keeway RKV, and the rider, a man in his early 30s, were then in a collision with an oncoming Ford Ka.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but it was confirmed that the rider had sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Where did this happen?

The crash happened on Front Street in Glasshoughton.

The road was closed by emergency services at the scene, as recovery and investigation work was carried out.

When did it happen?

The incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday (May 28).

What have police said?

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of the crash.