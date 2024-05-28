Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after a crash in Wakefield, police have confirmed.

The collision, that was reported at 4pm this afternoon (May 28), happened on Front Street in Glasshoughton, Castleford.

A man has been killed after a crash that was reported on Front Street, Glasshoughton, Castleford, on May 28. Photo: Google.

Police were told that there had been a “very serious collision” involving a motorcycle and several cars.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and it was confirmed that the man riding the motorcycle had died as result of the crash.

A road closure remains in place. West Yorkshire Police has urged drivers to avoid the area while recovery and investigation work is carried out.