Front Street Castleford: Man killed in motorcycle crash as Wakefield road remains closed
The collision, that was reported at 4pm this afternoon (May 28), happened on Front Street in Glasshoughton, Castleford.
Police were told that there had been a “very serious collision” involving a motorcycle and several cars.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and it was confirmed that the man riding the motorcycle had died as result of the crash.
A road closure remains in place. West Yorkshire Police has urged drivers to avoid the area while recovery and investigation work is carried out.
Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision has been asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) by calling 101 and referencing police log 1146 of May 28.
