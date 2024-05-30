Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Castleford.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the crash between a motorbike and cars on Front Street in Glasshoughton.

The incident took place at about 4pm on Tuesday, May 28 after a Keeway RKV motorbike, which was travelling East, was in contact with the rear of a Ford Puma it was overtaking.

The bike lost control, dismounting the male rider.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front Street, Glasshoughton.

Both the bike and rider, a man in his early 30s, were then in collision with an oncoming Ford Ka.

Emergency services quickly attended the scene where it was established the rider had sadly sustained fatal injuries in the incident.

A road closure was put in place on Front Street while recovery and investigation work was carried out.

Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) on 101, referencing police log 1146 of May 28.