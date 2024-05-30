Front Street, Glasshoughton: Police appeal after crash claims life of young motorcyclist
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the crash between a motorbike and cars on Front Street in Glasshoughton.
The incident took place at about 4pm on Tuesday, May 28 after a Keeway RKV motorbike, which was travelling East, was in contact with the rear of a Ford Puma it was overtaking.
The bike lost control, dismounting the male rider.
Both the bike and rider, a man in his early 30s, were then in collision with an oncoming Ford Ka.
Emergency services quickly attended the scene where it was established the rider had sadly sustained fatal injuries in the incident.
A road closure was put in place on Front Street while recovery and investigation work was carried out.
Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) on 101, referencing police log 1146 of May 28.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat