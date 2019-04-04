Five teenagers charged after middle-aged couple stabbed in Mabgate Leeds

Have your say

Police have charged four teenage boys and one girl after a man and a woman were stabbed in Mabgate on Sunday.

Javone Meade, 18, of Harland Square, Leeds has been charged with two section 18 assaults, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Mabgate

-> Leeds man arrested for impersonating a police officer

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday morning and was remanded in custody and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 2.

The 15-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, all from Leeds, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

All were released on bail to appear at Youth Court on April 29.

-> Sex attacker told Leeds victim God gave him 'power to eat people'

One of the 17-year-old's was also charged with criminal damage and a separate assault.

The man and woman, aged 52 and 47, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said at the time.