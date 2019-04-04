Leeds man arrested for impersonating a police officer

A man has been arrested in Pudsey for impersonating a police officer.
West Yorkshire Police's Leeds West team said they were 'not happy with this bloke' after taking him into custody this morning.
They tweeted: "Pudsey area ward officers are not happy with this bloke. Male arrested for impersonating a Police officer, in custody and being interviewed."
It is an offence to impersonate a police officer under section 90 of the Police Act 1996.
The maximum punishment is six month in prison, or a fine.
It is also against the law to be in possession of a police uniform - or anything similar, such as a police badge, mark or document - without a lawful reason