Leeds man arrested for impersonating a police officer

Have your say

A man has been arrested in Pudsey for impersonating a police officer.

West Yorkshire Police's Leeds West team said they were 'not happy with this bloke' after taking him into custody this morning.

File image.

-> Bogus Leeds ‘Sweeney cops’ jailed for duping pensioner

They tweeted: "Pudsey area ward officers are not happy with this bloke. Male arrested for impersonating a Police officer, in custody and being interviewed."

It is an offence to impersonate a police officer under section 90 of the Police Act 1996.

-> Man posed as cop and paramedic in siren car

The maximum punishment is six month in prison, or a fine.

It is also against the law to be in possession of a police uniform - or anything similar, such as a police badge, mark or document - without a lawful reason