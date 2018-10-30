First look as work begins on transforming Millennium Square for Leeds Christmas market 2018

These pictures give the first glimpse inside this year's Christmas market as preparations begin to transform Millennium Square into a festive wonderland.

Large, metal containers have been delivered to site as work begins on turning Leeds city centre into a a German-market themed tourist destination for the coming months.

Thousands of revellers are expected to descend on the city forthe world famous Christkindelmarkt

Thousands travel to the winter wonderland in the city centre to sample the fine mulled wines, the belly-warming bratwursts and the steins of German ale.

Thousands of revellers are expected to descend on the city for the world famous Christkindelmarkt, which officially opens its doors to the public on Friday, November 9 - so make sure you keep that weekend free!

Pictures: SImon Hulme

